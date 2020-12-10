Del. Announces Curfew for Restaurants, Indoor Restrictions Amid COVID-19 Surge

With COVID-19 cases surging once again, Gov. John Carney announced new pandemic restrictions for Delaware, including new indoor capacity limits for businesses and a 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars.

Carney signed the fourth revision to the omnibus emergency order.

“These additional restrictions are intended to protect Delaware’s hospital capacity and protect lives this winter,” Governor Carney said. “Health care workers are on the job around the clock, caring for the sick. We all need to follow their lead and do our part to protect others.

The restrictions, which take effect Monday at 8 a.m. and will last until Jan. 11, include the following for Delaware:

Businesses above 100,000 square feet are limited to 20 percent of stated fire capacity.

All other businesses, including most retail stores and all restaurants, are limited to 30 percent of stated fire capacity.

Retail below 5,000 square feet, all Houses of Worship, and funeral services are limited to 40 percent of stated fire capacity.

A 10 p.m. curfew will be imposed at Delaware restaurants and bars.

Exercise classes at gyms are limited to 10 people and exercise machines must be spaced 10 feet apart

Indoor gatherings at businesses or indoor spaces open to the public must be limited to the lesser of 30 percent of the venue’s stated fire capacity, or 10 people.

Carney’s revision also formally authorizes the previously announced stay-at-home advisory for Delawareans between Dec. 14 and Jan. 11 as well as the universal mask order requiring residents to wear masks anytime they are indoors with anyone outside of their household.

“Don’t gather with anyone outside of your household. Any interaction is riskier when community spread is at current levels,” Carney said. “Wear a mask whenever you’re around someone outside your household – even if they’re family or friends. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. COVID-19 can cause serious illness and worse, especially for our most vulnerable friends, family members, and neighbors. Please take this seriously.”

Carney also announced a zero-tolerance emergency policy for businesses during the stay-at-home advisory. A first violation of COVID-19 restrictions will result in an immediate civil fine for the business while a second violation will result in closure. The business would then have to submit a reopening plan approved by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH).

Under the new restrictions, Delaware restaurants will remain at 30% capacity.