CVS will soon open nine drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Pennsylvania, including one in Philadelphia, the company announced Thursday.

The sites will begin operating on Friday and will involve people driving up to a window, where they will receive a swab and be given instructions by employees on how to collect their own sample.

“These test sites will be at CVS pharmacy sites. Patients will drive up and will utilize our drive-thru window or our curbside approach. The testing will not be within the store,” said Sharon Vitti, Senior Vice President and Executive Director of CVS Health/MinuteClinic.

Tests will be sent to a third-party lab, and results will be available in three to four days, Vitti said.

Patients will need to make an appointment at CVS.com and must be 18 or older and meet guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including showing symptoms of the virus, CVS spokesman Joe Goode said.

Though CVS will accept insurance at the sites, people who are uninsured do not have to worry about out-of-pocket costs, since the company will be reimbursed by the federal government, Goode said.

Though there will initially be only nine drive-thru sites in Pennsylvania, Goode said CVS will open more.

“This is the first wave of these drive-thru sites that we’re introducing across the state, and we will be identifying additional locations in our effort to have up to 1,000 sites across the country by the end of the month,” he said.

The first nine sites in Pennsylvania will be at the following locations: