CVS Adds New Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Sites in Pa.

CVS is adding 29 additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Pennsylvania, the company said on Thursday.

• CVS Pharmacy, 7000 Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002

• CVS Pharmacy, 2801 Egypt Road, Audubon, PA 19407

• CVS Pharmacy, 3811 Neshaminy Boulevard, Bensalem, PA 19020

• CVS Pharmacy, 6050 Sterners Way, Bethlehem, PA 18017

• CVS Pharmacy, 70 West Steuben Street, Crafton, PA 15205

• CVS Pharmacy, 599 Bell Tavern Boulevard, Downingtown, PA 19335

• CVS Pharmacy, 3519 Nazareth Road, Easton, PA 18043

• CVS Pharmacy, 141 West Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA 19341

• CVS Pharmacy, 863 Baltimore Pike, Glenn Mills, PA 19331

• CVS Pharmacy, 1530 Cowpath Road, Hatfield, PA 19440

• CVS Pharmacy, 2110 Spring Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601

• CVS Pharmacy, 730 Newark Road, Landenberg, PA 19350

• CVS Pharmacy, 2333 Welsh Road, Landsdale, PA 19446

• CVS Pharmacy, 3 South Pennell Road, Lima, PA 19037

• CVS Pharmacy, 385 North Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543

• CVS Pharmacy, 6706 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

• CVS Pharmacy, 1803 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105

• CVS Pharmacy, 10901 C Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19116

• CVS Pharmacy, 6150 N 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19120

• CVS Pharmacy, 3780 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

• CVS Pharmacy, 3300-10 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145

• CVS Pharmacy, 7065 Lincoln Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19127

• CVS Pharmacy, 351 West Schuylkill Rd., Pottstown, PA 19465

• CVS Pharmacy, 923 Providence Road, Secane, PA 19018

• CVS Pharmacy, 409 Harleysville Pike, Souderton, PA 18964

• CVS Pharmacy, 455 West Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974

• CVS Pharmacy, 1200 Wilmington Pike, West Chester, PA 19382

• CVS Pharmacy, 1849 Lycoming Creek Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701

• CVS Pharmacy, 820 Edgewood Road, York, PA 17403

A full list of locations is available on the CVS website.