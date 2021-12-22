Temple to Move to Virtual Learning for Start of Spring Semester

Amid a surge in cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, Temple University will move to online learning for the first three weeks of the spring 2022 semester, the school announced.

From Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 21, all Temple University classes will be taught virtually.

“An assessment of the situation will be made during this period to determine the best course moving forward and will be driven by the requirements of the city of Philadelphia and the data and public health guidance available at the time,” a Temple spokesperson wrote.

Last week, the University of Pennsylvania announced they would move its final exams online.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.