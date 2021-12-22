COVID on Campus

Temple University

Temple to Move to Virtual Learning for Start of Spring Semester

From Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 21, all Temple University classes will be taught virtually. 

By David Chang

Temple University logo seen on side of building
NBC10

Amid a surge in cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, Temple University will move to online learning for the first three weeks of the spring 2022 semester, the school announced. 

From Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 21, all Temple University classes will be taught virtually. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“An assessment of the situation will be made during this period to determine the best course moving forward and will be driven by the requirements of the city of Philadelphia and the data and public health guidance available at the time,” a Temple spokesperson wrote. 

Last week, the University of Pennsylvania announced they would move its final exams online.

COVID on Campus

coronavirus Dec 17

Philadelphia-Area Colleges Make COVID-19 Changes Amid Omicron Fears

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Temple UniversitycoronavirusOmicron Variantcovid on campus
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us