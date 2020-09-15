Community College of Philadelphia to Continue Online Learning in the Spring

What to Know The Community College of Philadelphia will continue to offer primarily online learning in the spring 2021 semester.

Online learning will continue for the Community College of Philadelphia in the spring 2021 semester, the school announced Tuesday.

“As we head into fall and winter, there still remains a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19 in Philadelphia,” CCP President Dr. Donald Guy Generals said. “And while we hope the situation significantly improves by spring, we want to err on the side of caution to keep our students and the rest of our city safe, much as we did for the fall semester.”

CCP will have a limited number of in-person credit classes and noncredit workplace development programs that require face-to-face settings. These classes will be on a case-by-case basis with safety measures strictly enforced however.

CCP continues to offer online support services, including academic advising, financial aid assistance and counseling, through their Virtual Student Resource Center.

Current or prospective students interested in registering for 10-week courses starting on Oct. 6 should visit the CCP website for more information.