COVID-19 Vaccine Coming to Philly Hospitals on Tuesday

What to Know The first shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will arrive at hospitals in Philadelphia Tuesday and will be available for health care workers on Wednesday, the city’s health commissioner revealed.

Philadelphia health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley made the announcement while speaking with Dr. Ala Stanford, the founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, during a talkback for NBC10 on Sunday.

Farley said the vaccine would be distributed to a small number of hospitals in Philadelphia on Tuesday before being redistributed to every other hospitals in the city. The vaccine will be available for health care workers on Wednesday.

The first shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will arrive at hospitals in Philadelphia Tuesday and will be available for health care workers on Wednesday, the city’s health commissioner revealed.

Philadelphia health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley made the announcement while speaking with Dr. Ala Stanford, the founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, during a talkback for NBC10 on Sunday.

"We're going to distribute it to hospitals,” Dr. Farley said. “Initially to a small number of hospitals and redistribute it to every other hospital in the city. That should happen on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday the first health care workers in the city, the people who are exposed to COVID every single day, will get the opportunity to get the vaccine."

Farley did not say which specific hospitals in the city would receive the vaccine initially.

Farley’s announcement comes after Gov. Phil Murphy revealed University Hospital in Newark would be the first hospital in New Jersey to receive the vaccine on Tuesday.

BREAKING: New Jersey's FIRST #COVID19 vaccines will be administered Tuesday morning at @UnivHospNewark. I will be there with Commissioner Persichilli, @ShereefElnahal, & @Rutgers_NJMS Dean Johnson.



Our first 76,000 doses will be for:

☑️Health care workers

☑️LTC residents & staff — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 13, 2020

To learn more about the vaccine and where it will be distributed in our area, check out our vaccine guide.