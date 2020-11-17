Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
New Jersey

Coronavirus Surge Shelves in-Person Jury Trials in New Jersey

By The Associated Press

What to Know

  • Jury trials in New Jersey have been suspended as COVID-19 cases in the state continue to increase.
  • In-person jury trials were suspended in March due to the onset of the pandemic, and had resumed in September on a limited basis and with restrictions including virtual jury selection and social distancing in courtrooms. The resumption of trials has led to resolutions and settlements in more than 300 cases.
  • A state Supreme Court order released Monday suspends in-person jury trials until further notice, with the exception of one trial that is in progress.

Jury trials in New Jersey have been suspended as COVID-19 cases in the state make a resurgence.

A state Supreme Court order released Monday suspended in-person jury trials until further notice, with the exception of one trial that is in progress. In-person grand juries are suspended, but can meet virtually.

Reported cases in New Jersey have risen recently to levels not seen in months.

coronavirus in new jersey 22 hours ago

No Singing? NJ Shares Guidelines for Safe Thanksgiving Events (if You Must Still Hold One)

New Jersey Nov 15

NJ Breaks Its Daily COVID-19 Case Record for 2nd-Straight Day

New Jersey Nov 16

New Jersey Slashes Limits on Indoor, Outdoor Gatherings Amid Coronavirus

Since March, judges have conducted more than 100,000 remote court events involving more than a million participants, according to the state judiciary.

In-person jury trials were suspended for six months in New Jersey, one of the states hardest hit by the pandemic. To resume jury trials on a limited basis — and reduce a backlog of thousands of cases — the state Supreme Court released a plan in August that provided for jury selection to be conducted mostly online, with some individual questioning of jurors done in person.

The Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers of New Jersey criticized the plan at the time, saying a lack of access to technology would unconstitutionally exclude minority, poor and elderly jurors.

About a dozen jury trials have been conducted since September.

The resumption of trials has led to resolutions and settlements in more than 300 cases, according to the state judiciary.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jerseycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicjury trials
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us