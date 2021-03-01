What to Know Pennsylvania is easing restrictions on large gatherings and eliminating a quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers. State officials said Monday the changes take effect immediately and reflect a sustained slide in new COVID-19 cases.

State officials say outdoor venues are now allowed to host events up to 20% of their maximum capacity, regardless of venue size. Indoor occupancy will be 15% of maximum capacity, regardless of venue size.

For both indoor and outdoor events, venues must require masks and follow physical distancing guidelines.

More fans are being allowed in the stands as Pennsylvania eases coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on sports and other events.

Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement expanding outdoor capacity to 20% and indoor capacity to 15% late Monday morning. The new rules apply for any size venue and apply to workers and attendees, Wolf said.

Mask wearing, physical distancing of 6 feet and proper hand hygiene are required as pert of the new measures.

Effective statewide today, I am revising and lifting some COVID-19 mitigation restrictions in Pennsylvania.



First, I am revising maximum occupancy limits for both indoor and outdoor events. Second, I am eliminating out-of-state travel restrictions. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 1, 2021

Venues with fixed seating are also required to limit groups to 10 people from the same households, according to new health department guidelines.

On Friday, Philadelphia officials said it would allow events and gatherings to expand to state capacity, including sporting events.

Additionally, the state is doing away with a requirement that people who are traveling to Pennsylvania from another state, as well as Pennsylvania residents who are returning home from out of state, must test negative for the virus within 72 hours prior to arrival. Under the order, people who refused to be tested were required to quarantine for 14 days.

The changes take place immediately.

Wolf, a Democrat, said that decreases in daily cases, deaths and COVID-19 hospitalizations allowed for him to make the capacity changes.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel. COVID-19 cases are on the decline, and more are being vaccinated,” Wolf said. “Thank you for wearing masks, keeping your distance, planning for vaccines, and doing whatever it takes to slow the spread of COVID. Your actions are making a difference.”

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 933,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in Pennsylvania. More than 24,000 deaths have been reported. The number of daily cases, however, are down from the daily high less than three months ago.