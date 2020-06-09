After health officials in the Philadelphia suburbs traced a dozen new coronavirus cases to recent beach house gatherings at the Jersey Shore, New Jersey health officials have narrowed down the exposure for 11 people to a Cape May County house.

On Monday, the New Jersey Department of Health said a Memorial Day weekend gathering at a house in Cape May County appeared to be responsible for the cases, but stopped short of saying the person responsible. Earlier, Bucks County health officials linked a New Jersey resident.

“We are gathering information to understand who was the initial source of exposure that caused the outbreak,” New Jersey State Epidemiologist Dr. Tina Tan said in a news release.

None of the health officials named the specific shore town.

“This is exactly why we can’t let our guard down now, even if it feels `safe’ to be at the beach,” Bucks County Health Director Dr. David Damsker said. “One unlucky exposure can lead to a large cascade of cases down the line."

Of the cases reported, the infected people have had mild symptoms, health officials said. Contact tracing was being used to find anyone else infected.

"There could be additional illnesses identified; however, we are at the outer limit of the incubation period," the New Jersey Health Department said.