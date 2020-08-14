Citizens Bank Park to Play Host to Drive-In Concert Series

Music fans stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak will soon be able to get the full concert experience, all while at a safe distance, as Citizens Bank Park plays host to a drive-in concert series.

The series will include more than 13 live performances from musicians and comics and will take place at the parking lot of the Phillies’ stadium starting Sunday and running through Sept. 7.

“We’re very excited to not only bring entertainment but create some job, too. [There are] a lot of people who have not been working; that meant a lot to me, as well,” said Geoff Gordon, the regional president for Live Nation, which is putting on the series.

There will be a full stage and lighting and LED screens to enhance the fan experience, Live Nation’s PR firm said in a news release.

Concertgoers will be able to print out their tickets at home and hold them up to their window for contactless entry before staff directs them to a parking spot on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be one empty parking space around each side of every car to further ensure social distancing.

Once parked, people will be able to tune into their designated FM frequency to be able to hear the concert through their car’s speakers.

Alcohol is prohibited, but people can bring their own concessions. However, anyone who would rather buy some Chickie’s & Pete’s crab fries, water ice or other offerings will be able to do so through Live Nation’s online system. No cash purchases will be available.

Similarly, people will be able to order merch through the contactless system.

The only reason people will be allowed to leave their cars is to go to the bathroom, and they will have to wear a mask. Staff members will be around the bathroom areas to enforce social distancing.

People can still purchase tickets online through the Live Nation website.