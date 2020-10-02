Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Coons announced Friday that he had tested negative for the novel coronavirus after sitting near the stage as fellow Delaware native Joe Biden took on President Donald Trump in the first presidential debate Tuesday night.

“I was tested for COVID-19 again this morning and received a negative result,” Delaware’s junior Senator said.

Delaware's only member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester -- who was with Coons at the debate -- also tested negative Friday, she said.

She was quarantining earlier Friday, before she had received her result.

Coons attended the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio. With the president announcing early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 there were concerns of possible exposure to the deadly virus. President Trump is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

Coons said he is “praying” for the Trumps and others infected during the pandemic.

“I’m hoping for a swift recovery for President Trump and the first lady,” Coons said in a prepared statement. “This is a reminder that all of us are vulnerable to this dangerous virus and should follow public health guidelines about mask wearing, social distancing, and more.”

Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden. tested negative for COVID-19 Friday.

Coons is running for reelection in November.