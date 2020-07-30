Children's Hospital of Philadelphia said Wednesday it will implement furloughs for some employees and hour reductions for others because of revenue declines caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Representatives at CHOP, which has about 14,600 employees, declined to provide specific figures on the numbers of staff members who will be impacted by the actions.

"Like many of our peers across the nation, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has felt the widespread ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, including, but not limited to, drops in patient volume for certain types of care," CHOP said in a statement provided to the Philadelphia Business Journal. "In light of reduced revenue stemming from these reductions – including the cancellation of elective surgeries and procedures, which have since resumed – we are planning for continued uncertainty.

"We are currently in the process of implementing contingency measures that include one or more of the following: reduction in hours worked by certain employees, mandatory use of paid time off, and furloughs."

The hospital said it expects the measures to be temporary.

