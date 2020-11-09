Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Camden County

Cherry Hill Schools Delay Hybrid Instruction After COVID-19 Spike Among Students

Some three dozen children from multiple Cherry Hill, New Jersey, schools have tested positive with the novel coronavirus, superintendent says

By Vince Lattanzio

NBC Universal, Inc.

A spike of new coronavirus cases among three dozen children in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, has prompted the township's school district to delay hybrid class instruction.

District Superintendent Dr. Joseph N. Meloche said in an email to parents on Monday that the district will remain on an all-remote learning schedule until Nov. 30, 2020.

Meloche said Camden County health officials notified him Monday afternoon that three dozen new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded in children ages 7 to 18, some of whom go to Cherry Hill public schools.

The Camden County Dept. of Health urged Meloche to keep school buildings closed in light of the new cases. A spokesman for the county confirmed the case numbers.

vaccine Nov 9

Pfizer, BioNTech Say Trial Data Shows COVID-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective

COVID-19 vaccine Nov 9

Testing Timeline: What's Ahead for COVID-19 Vaccines

coronavirus Nov 9

Pa. COVID Cases Exploding; Health Secretary Calls for Masks, Avoiding Crowds

The setback comes on the same day that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced new restrictions on bars and restaurants because of a surging number of new COVID-19 cases statewide.

Nationwide, COVID-19 infections continue to hit highs with 107,373 new infections as of Monday afternoon. Since the pandemic began, 10.1 million Americans have contracted the disease and 239,897 have died. NBC News medical experts warn of a "dark winter" where deaths could surpass 2,000 people a day.

In his email, Meloche told parents he shares the "disappointment many of you feel" at the news.

"Parents, please continue to screen your children every day and please adhere to the recommended mitigation practices.  As a community, we must be diligent in all aspects of the choices that we make and in our interactions," the email read in part.

This article tagged under:

Camden Countycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicCherry Hillschooling in a pandemic
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us