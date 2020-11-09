Cherry Hill Schools Delay Hybrid Instruction After COVID-19 Spike Among Students

A spike of new coronavirus cases among three dozen children in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, has prompted the township's school district to delay hybrid class instruction.

District Superintendent Dr. Joseph N. Meloche said in an email to parents on Monday that the district will remain on an all-remote learning schedule until Nov. 30, 2020.

Meloche said Camden County health officials notified him Monday afternoon that three dozen new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded in children ages 7 to 18, some of whom go to Cherry Hill public schools.

The Camden County Dept. of Health urged Meloche to keep school buildings closed in light of the new cases. A spokesman for the county confirmed the case numbers.

The setback comes on the same day that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced new restrictions on bars and restaurants because of a surging number of new COVID-19 cases statewide.

Nationwide, COVID-19 infections continue to hit highs with 107,373 new infections as of Monday afternoon. Since the pandemic began, 10.1 million Americans have contracted the disease and 239,897 have died. NBC News medical experts warn of a "dark winter" where deaths could surpass 2,000 people a day.

In his email, Meloche told parents he shares the "disappointment many of you feel" at the news.

"Parents, please continue to screen your children every day and please adhere to the recommended mitigation practices. As a community, we must be diligent in all aspects of the choices that we make and in our interactions," the email read in part.