Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Coronavirus Concerns Push 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run to the Fall

Race organizers and the City of Philadelphia have delayed the 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, details will be revealed at a future date

By Dan Stamm

For the second-straight year, the iconic Blue Cross Broad Street Run won't be held in the spring due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s race will be held in the fall," race organizers posted online Monday morning. "A 2021 race date is still being finalized and will be posted when available."

The road run is normally held in May as tens of thousands of runners make the 10-mile trek from North Philadelphia to the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia.

The 2020 race was held in the fall -- virtually for the first time -- due to concerns over COVID-19 that forced large-scale events in Philadelphia to not be held in person.

Race organizers and the City of Philadelphia said they would reveal plans for this year's road race at a future date.

Any runners who participated in the 2020 virtual run are guaranteed a spot in the 2021 race at a 20% discount., organizers said.

