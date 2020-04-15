Amtrak and SEPTA Will #SoundTheHorn in Honor of Essential Workers

Amtrak and SEPTA are sounding their horns in honor of essential workers on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The two agencies announced they’re joining other regional transportation operators across the country to participate in the #SoundTheHorn campaign.

On Thursday at 3 p.m., all SEPTA trains, trolleys and buses as well as all Amtrak trains nationwide will simultaneously sound their vehicle horns twice to pay tribute to healthcare workers, first responders, childcare workers, grocery store employees and other essential workers.

“Every hero deserves to be recognized and thanked for their courage, selflessness and the help they are providing to this country during this time,” Amtrak Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating and Commercial Officer Stephen Gardner said.

“We are proud to participate with our partners and ‘sound our horns’ by honoring and thanking all of the heroes across the nation who continue their essential and heroic service.”

If you see or hear buses, trains or trolleys sounding their horns Thursday afternoon, be sure to post audio or video of it on social media while using the #SoundTheHorn hashtag and tag SEPTA or Amtrak.