What to Know AMC Theatres is opening four theaters in the greater Philadelphia area as part of the nationwide chain's reopening plan.

On Aug. 20, the theater is offering 15-cent movie tickets as it welcomes back customers.

Mask wearing, capacity limits and other safety measures aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus will be in place.

Movie theaters have been one of the notable public places that have remained closed in the Philadelphia area throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

That is about to change as the country's largest movie theater chain, AMC Theatres, is celebrating its 100th anniversary by reopening select cinemas across the country and offering tickets for just 15 cents.

On Thursday, AMC made the nationwide announcement that movie fans have been waiting months for. The Pennsylvania suburban locations set to open on Aug. 20 include AMC Center Valley 16 in Lehigh County, AMC Marple 10 in Delaware County, AMC Neshaminy 24 in Bucks County and AMC Plymouth Meeting 12 in Montgomery County.

It won’t be the normal movie going experience, even when the lights go down and the preview begin. All moviegoers and staff must wear masks at all times and parties must sit in assigned socially-distanced seats, AMC will be selling fewer tickets to each showtime to limit capacity in theaters and will place hand sanitizer and wipes throughout the building. Each auditorium will be thoroughly disinfected each even and new air filtration systems are being utilized, AMC said.

Click here for AMC's Safe and Clean Plan.

Just on the opening day, AMC is offering 1920 retro pricing of 15 cents per ticket.

Following the Aug. 20 reopenings, a series other Pennsylvania and one Delaware AMC theater will be reopening on Aug. 27.

Pennsylvania

AMC 309 Cinema 9

AMC Allentown 16

AMC Fairgrounds 10

AMC Painters Crossing 9

AMC Pottsgrove 12

AMC Selinsgrove 12

Delaware

AMC Classic Dover 14

All movie theaters in New Jersey remain closed.