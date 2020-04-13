Alternative Care Site Moving From Glen Mills Schools to East Stroudsburg

A Pennsylvania alternative care site for non-coronavirus patients will move from the Glen Mills Schools to a new location in East Stroudsburg, officials announced Monday.

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) notified Delaware County that a significant portion of the 800-acre site would be relocated to East Stroudsburg, Monroe County. Delaware County will maintain a 100-bed shelter at the Glen Mills Schools to serve as a regional reserve.

Officials have not yet revealed where specifically in East Stroudsburg the new site would be located. Members of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the National Guard will begin breaking down the site at Glen Mills starting Tuesday.

The Glen Mills site was created in March to house patients who were not infected with the novel coronavirus and were not in need of critical care, as a way to free up hospital beds. Officials also planned to use it as a last resort for COVID-19 patients if other hospitals ran out of beds or resources to treat them.