70 Percent of Pennsylvania Adults Now Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

As of Wednesday, Oct. 13, 13,135,136 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Pennsylvania.

By David Chang

elaware County Medical Service Corp volunteer Jennifer Moore of Secane, PA. gives Marianne Lawn of Upper Darby her first Moderna vaccine at a clinic held at Upper Darby High School
Pete Bannan/MediaNews Group/Daily Times via Getty Image

  • Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that 70 percent of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and up are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
  • As of Wednesday, Oct. 13, 13,135,136 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Pennsylvania.
  • The state ranks 7th across the country in first doses administered.

Governor Tom Wolf announced a positive milestone in Pennsylvania’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Wolf stated Wednesday that 70 percent of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 

“Today, the commonwealth has reached a milestone in our fight against this deadly virus,” Wolf said. “Now, 70 percent of Pennsylvania’s adults have accepted their responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 and most importantly keep themselves and their loved ones safe. This milestone is critical to protect those not yet eligible for the vaccine, like our children under 12 years of age.”

As of Wednesday, Oct. 13, 13,135,136 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Pennsylvania. The state ranks 7th across the country in first doses administered.

“To everyone who has gotten vaccinated, thank you,” Gov. Wolf said. “For those not yet vaccinated, please consider joining us in doing your part. Visit a vaccine provider as soon as possible. Vaccines are safe and effective, and the one scientifically proven way to stop the spread of this deadly virus.”

Read last week’s updated report on Pennsylvania’s fight against COVID-19 here.

To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccines.gov.

