3 Jersey Shore Communities Allow Limited Beach Access

Three more Jersey Shore communities will allow beach access for limited activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayors of Sea Isle City, Upper Township and Ocean City announced Saturday access to their beaches will be allowed for people who are walking, running, exercising, surfing and fishing. Sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people, group sports and bathing will be prohibited however.

The mayors of the three communities have been coordinating with a Cape May County task force and other mayors to come up with a plan to safely and gradually reopen beaches, businesses and facilities across the state.

New Jersey currently has more than 137,000 COVID-19 cases and over 9,100 deaths.