26 COVID-19 Cases at Long-Term Care Facility in Cape May County

More than two dozen residents and staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a long-term care facility in Cape May County, New Jersey.

The Cape May County Health Department (CMCHD) confirmed Monday that 15 residents and 11 staff members at Victoria Manor on 3809 Bayshore Road in North Cape May tested positive for COVID-19. No deaths have been reported in connection to the outbreak.

"Public Health has been preparing for the possibility of outbreaks happening in skilled nursing facilities and other congregate care settings, and we have provided clear guidance for facilities in responding and controlling the spread of illness," Mary Tighe, Assistant Director of Public Health Nursing, said.

"We in conjunction with the New Jersey Department of Health are working closely with the facilities now to protect residents and staff."

The CMCHD began investigating immediately after being notified of sickened staff and residents and began testing them. The CMCHD also helped deliver 400 surgical masks and 200 gowns after some of the tests came back positive.

Victoria Manor has 120 beds. The Health Department said the facility is following all CDC guidelines and recommendations to prevent the further spread of the virus.

"The situation is very serious, and we are deeply concerned about residents of our senior care facilities in Cape May County," Health Officer Kevin Thomas said. "That is why we need everyone to follow the stay-at-home order, social distancing guidance and other measures in recent health orders – to protect the people in our community who are vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19."

In all, Cape May County has at least 99 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and one death.