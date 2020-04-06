Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
SEPTA

2 SEPTA Depot Workers Die From Novel Coronavirus, Union Says

Willie Brown, president of the Transit Workers of America Local 234, which is the largest union of SEPTA employees, told NBC10 two SEPTA workers passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

By David Chang

SEPTA Route 15 trolley car
NBC10

Two SEPTA depot workers died from the novel coronavirus, the transit workers union confirmed with NBC10 Monday. 

Willie Brown, president of the Transit Workers of America Local 234, which is the largest union of SEPTA employees, told NBC10 two SEPTA workers passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. One of the employees worked at the Elmwood Trolley Depot while the second worked at the South Philly Depot. SEPTA also confirmed the death of the South Philly Depot worker. 

Brown is currently meeting with the victims’ families. 

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

face mask 2 hours ago

A Doctor Explains What to Know About Wearing a Homemade Face Mask

Pennsylvania 2 hours ago

Chesco Will Be 1st County in Pennsylvania to Test for COVID-19 Antibodies

The deaths come amid tension between SEPTA and the union which has said they’ve grown increasingly frustrated with what they believe to be a lack of attention to employees’ safety during the coronavirus pandemic. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

This article tagged under:

SEPTAcoronavirusWorkerUniondeaths
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us