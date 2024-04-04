Comcast NBCUniversal ranked as one of the top 10 best companies to work for two years in a row

For the second consecutive year in a row, Comcast NBCUniversal has been ranked in the top 10 best companies to work for by Great Place to Work and Fortune Media.

The company took spot 10 on the list of 100 “best companies” to work at in 2024.

“Our employees are at the heart of what make Comcast NBCUniversal a great place to work,” Mike Cavanagh, President of Comcast Corporation, says.

When ranking the notable companies, Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey responses from over half a million employees from Great Place to Work Certified companies who have at least 1,000 workers employed.

Along with Comcast NBCUniversal other notable companies such as Hilton, American Express and Wegmans Food Markets also scored a spot in the top 10.

Cavanagh says, “we’re honored by this recognition and are proud to have a culture where people can innovate, collaborate, and develop their careers.”

Comcast NBCUniversal was the only media and telecommunications company selected to the 2024 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

Comcast is the parent company of this station, NBC, Telemundo and NBC Sports.