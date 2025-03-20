Caught on Cam: Man stole $1k in sweaters from NJ Polo Ralph Lauren store

Police officials in Gloucester Township are seeking help from the public to identify a man who, they claim, stole over $1,000 worth of sweaters from a Polo Ralph Lauren store in the township.

On Thursday, police officials shared surveillance footage of the incident online.

Law enforcement officials said that the incident happened in early February.

As can be seen in the video footage, the man walked into a Polo Ralph Lauren store and pulled a reusable blue bag from his pocket before filling it with items from the store.

Officials said the man snagged about $1194 worth of sweaters before he "quickly" exited the store and set off the establishment's security alarms.

Police are asking anyone who might have information on this individual to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or submit a tip anonymously here.