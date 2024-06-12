Phillies blog

Calum Scott to play in Philly during 2024 postseason

"Dancing On My Own" will play in October, like it or not.

By Dan Roche

The Phillies are destined for another trip to the postseason this October and, like it or not, at least some of them will hear the team anthem that blared through South Philadelphia the last two seasons.

Singer/songwriter Calum Scott, whose dance anthem “Dancing On My Own” has been the theme of the Phillies’ last two postseason runs, announced Tuesday that he will be playing at The Fillmore this Oct. 10, a stop on his North American tour.

He shared his Philly tour date on X, featuring a video of the chorus from Phillies fans from Xfinity Live!

Last October, Scott celebrated that his hit reached one billion streams on Spotify, thanking the Phillies and their fans for their role in his success.

Just a guesstimate, but Phillies fans could likely account for 850 million of those billion streams.

There may be some flies in the ointment though. The show is slated for Oct. 10, which will happen during the NLDS. If his concert is a game night, that could affect ticket sales.

Also, some Phillies fans have fallen out of love with the song, citing the bad memories of the last two seasons, which ended in postseason disappointment.

At any rate, tickets for the Calum Scott show are on sale now at livenation.com.

