Yuengling and Hershey's Team Up for Chocolate Beer, Again

What to Know Lovers of both chocolate and beer can rejoice.

Iconic Pennsylvania brands Yuengling and Hershey's have teamed up again for a chocolate porter.

The beer will be available in bottles and on draft into 2021 across the 22 states Yuengling serves.

Two of Pennsylvania’s historic and iconic food and drink brands have teamed up, again, to bring a chocolaty beer to market.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. announced Tuesday the new release of its limited-edition Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter.

Last year, the chocolate beer was only released in draft form as a first of its kind partnership for Pottsville’s Yuengling and the eponymous-based Hershey Company, which have each called Pennsylvania home since the 19th Century.

This year, the beer is being served up in bottles and draft that will be available starting by the end of September and be on store shelves until Valentine's Day, Yuengling said.

We heard you.



Two icons in one bottle… it’s finally here. 🍺 🍫 #YuenglingXHersheys pic.twitter.com/Wlb1iH6oVR — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) September 29, 2020

"Last year we were overwhelmed by the excitement and passion expressed by our fans for our first-ever collaboration beer," Jennifer Yuengling, vice president of operations and sixth generation brewer for D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. said. "We heard our fans and saw consumers, near and far, scrambling to get their hands on a taste of Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter. So, in keeping with our 191-year tradition of listening to our loyal fans, we decided to release our Chocolate Porter across our entire footprint and in bottles for even more consumers 21+ to enjoy."

Yuengling has brewed a combination of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, cocoa powder and cocoa nibs to a dark porter. The 4.7 & ABV beer — a combined 300-plus years in the making if you consider Yuengling’s beer-making history and Hershey’s chocolate-making history — with its rich finish pairs well with barbecued meats, cheese and desserts, of course.

"Now our fans will be able to enjoy this one-of-a-kind beer collaboration in the comfort of their homes," Ernie Savo, Hershey's senior director global licensing, said.

Yuengling suggests drinkers (21 and over only) wanting to try the chocolate porter use their Beer Finder tool.