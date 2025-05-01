Xbox raises prices on consoles and accessories due to ‘market conditions'

Gaming is getting more expensive.

Xbox consoles and controllers went up in price Thursday in the wake of global tariffs that have resulted in higher costs for American consumers.

“We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development,” the Microsoft-owned video game platform wrote in an announcement. “Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players.”

The company announced it adjusted recommended retail prices worldwide on a range of consoles and accessories as of May 1 – with an $80 increase on Xbox Series S consoles and a $100 increase on Xbox Series X consoles. That includes the Xbox Series S 512 (now priced at $379.99), Xbox Series S 1TB ($429.99), Xbox Series X Digital ($549.99), Xbox Series X ($599.99), and Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition ($729.99).

Wireless controllers now range from $64.99 to $199.99, and headsets in the United States and Canada will range from $64.99 to $119.99.

Xbox says it also plans to raise prices for some of its new first-party games to $79.99 starting this holiday season.

"Local pricing may differ across countries and platforms," a spokesperson for Microsoft wrote in an email to NBC News. "These differences reflect regional considerations including [foreign exchange] rates and market conditions."

The price increases came one day after President Donald Trump acknowledged that tariffs could result in costlier products in the U.S. Amid a shrinking economy, Trump attempted to reassure the country that his tariffs will not provoke a recession.

“You know, somebody said, ‘Oh, the shelves are going to be open,’” Trump said, offering a hypothetical. "Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. So maybe the two dolls will cost a couple bucks more than they would normally.”