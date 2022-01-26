pappy van winkle

Woah, Pappy! Pa. Launches Limited-Release Lottery for Rare Bourbons

Want to get your hands on a rare bottle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon?

By Michael Potter – Philadelphia Business Journal

NBC Universal, Inc.

The most wonderful time of the year has arrived for Pennsylvania bourbon aficionados.

That's right, it's Pappy Van Winkle week, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board on Monday opened its annual limited-release lottery to distribute the state's allotment of the coveted Van Winkle bourbons, including the sought-after Pappy Van Winkle 23, to residents and licensed spirits retailers. The PLCB will award 1,208 bottles of the rare Kentucky whiskey through five separate drawings, with each winner given the opportunity to purchase a single bottle.

PBJ.com has details on the exact bourbon bottles lucky winners will get to buy and how people 21 and older can enter the lottery.

Business

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

High-End Philadelphia Steakhouse Closing After 6 Years

Pennsylvania 3 hours ago

Pa. Liquor Control Board to Auction Off Bottles of Rare Kentucky Bourbon

Pennsylvania residents and PLCB licensees can enter one, several or all of the five drawings. Because of the one-bottle limit, each winner will be automatically removed from the remaining drawings. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. on Friday, and participants must have an active account on the state's Fine Wine & Good Spirits website with up-to-date billing and shipping information.

Keep up with all your business news with the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

pappy van winklePennsylvaniaPennsylvania Liquor Control BoardBourbonwhiskey
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us