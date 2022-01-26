The most wonderful time of the year has arrived for Pennsylvania bourbon aficionados.

That's right, it's Pappy Van Winkle week, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board on Monday opened its annual limited-release lottery to distribute the state's allotment of the coveted Van Winkle bourbons, including the sought-after Pappy Van Winkle 23, to residents and licensed spirits retailers. The PLCB will award 1,208 bottles of the rare Kentucky whiskey through five separate drawings, with each winner given the opportunity to purchase a single bottle.

PBJ.com has details on the exact bourbon bottles lucky winners will get to buy and how people 21 and older can enter the lottery.

Pennsylvania residents and PLCB licensees can enter one, several or all of the five drawings. Because of the one-bottle limit, each winner will be automatically removed from the remaining drawings. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. on Friday, and participants must have an active account on the state's Fine Wine & Good Spirits website with up-to-date billing and shipping information.

Keep up with all your business news with the Philadelphia Business Journal.