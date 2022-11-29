Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You

The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite.

Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.

With 30% of the grocery store market share, Giant leads the eight-county Philadelphia area, which Food World defines as Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania along with Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties in New Jersey.

ShopRite claims a 26.6% share, while Philadelphia-founded Acme makes up another 18.62% of the market. Giant pulled in about $3.11 billion in sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, while ShopRite had $2.76 billion and Acme $1.93 billion, according to Food World.

