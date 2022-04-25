Old City's National Museum of American Jewish History Reopening After 2 Years

The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History will reopen next month, bringing the Old City institution back to life after more than two years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The museum, which is dedicated to exploring the Jewish American experience, will open on May 13. It will operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A preview for members will take place May 6 to 8.

Admission will be free for the near future, subsidized by a $500,000 challenge grant from The Jane and Daniel Och Family Foundation, reports PBJ.com.

The cultural attraction has operated virtually since March 2020, when Philadelphia officials first implemented business restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at the pandemic’s onset.

Throughout the closure, much has taken place at the 101 S. Independence Mall E. museum. In November it changed its name from The National Museum of American Jewish History to the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History following an undisclosed donation from esteemed shoe designer and philanthropist Stuart Weitzman, an alumnus of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

PBJ.com has details about the museum's leadership seeing "a bright future ahead" for the cultural institution.

