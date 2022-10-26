Delaware

A First for the First State: Wegmans Opens Grocery Store in Delaware

Wegmans will be opening a 84,000 square-foot supermarket in New Castle County, Delaware on Oct. 26, 2022

By Kaamil Jones and Dan Stamm

It's a first in the First State Wednesday as Wegmans opens the doors to its new grocery store just outside Wilmington, Delaware.

Wegmans announced in a news release over the summer that they would be opening a new 84,000 square-foot supermarket in New Castle County this fall.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at 9 a.m., the store located just outside of Wilmington at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road in Greenville will celebrate its grand opening.

"It's our first store in the First State, so what's not be excited about," store general manager Jared Fedor said with final preps for the opening underway earlier this week. "It's great. We are lucky to be here."

Though not as large as some other Wegmans supermarkets, the Rochester, New York,-based retailer said that the fist Delaware Wegmans store will still employ at least 400 people.

