Wawa Tests Burgers, Chicken Sandwiches as Part of Expanded ‘Dinner Platform’

Wawa is looking to up its dinner game by quietly testing new options like hamburgers, waffle fries and breaded chicken sandwiches at some locations.

The items are available at six stores, including the 535 Horsham Road location in Horsham, as “part of the larger dinner platform” the convenience store is trialing, Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce said.

The popular Delaware County-based convenience store chain is a fan favorite for its hoagies, American comfort food sides and coffee. A larger rollout of burgers and breaded chicken sandwiches would pit the company against national quick service giants like McDonald's, Burger King and Shake Shack.

“We are testing new options specifically for dinner as we continue to connect with customers in new ways and focus on fulfilling our customers’ lives at all times of the day,” Bruce told the Philadelphia Business Journal in an email.

At the Horsham store, the offerings are available after 4 p.m.

The meals are available on brioche buns. Burger toppings include bacon, tomato, pickles, cheddar cheese, lettuce and garlic aioli.

While prices can vary by store, the burger and breaded chicken sandwich are available at the Horsham location for $5.49. The waffle fries cost $1.99.

