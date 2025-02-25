Convenience store rivalry heats up! Sheetz might open new store in Wawa territory

In what could only be described as a convenience store showdown, Sheetz is looking to possibly build its first store in the Greater Philadelphia area --- right on the same block as an existing Wawa.

Nick Ruffner, Public Affairs Manager for Sheetz, confirmed with NBC10 that the chain might open a location at Ridge Pike and Swamp Pike in Limerick Township, Montgomery County.

"Sheetz can confirm it is interested in building a store at the intersection of Ridge Pike and Swamp Pike, but it is too early in the process to provide further details," Ruffner shared.

The rivalry between Sheetz and Wawa dates back decades, with both battling for convenience store supremacy in Pennsylvania.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

A new study found that Wawa is the best convenience store across America. Wawa beat out everyone, even its archnemesis Sheetz. NBC10's Tim Furlong has more on the rivalry between the two and what other convenience gas stations Wawa beat out.

A recent convenience store study by the American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) found that Wawa was ranked "Americans' favorite spot to refill their gas tanks and their stomachs."

The ACSI surveys were conducted over several months back in 2024, and chains were ranked based on categories including convenience of store hours and locations, coffee freshness, food quality, wait times, and checkout speed.

While Wawa came out on top at No. 1, Sheetz came in at No. 6.

With Sheetz possibly moving into Wawa territory, the rivalry could intensify. Are you team Wawa or team Sheetz?