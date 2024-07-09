Wawa

Fan has 1,000 numbered order slips that show how much he loves Wawa

Tyler Gyurisin posted photos and video on social media that show Wawa order slips from 0-999 that he claims took him years to collect

By Dan Stamm

A passion for Wawa has really added up for a dedicated man from South Jersey.

Tyler Gyurisin posted to X Monday photos and a short video that he says shows 1,000 Wawa order slips -- numbered from 0 to 999.

"I have finally collected every single @Wawa order slip number. 0-999," Gyurisin wrote on Monday, July 8, 2024. "This took YEARS."

That's right, the Barnegat, New Jersey, man managed to gather the numerical slips over several years. He stretched all the white paper receipts across the floor.

That's one heck of a Hoagiefest for the Wawa aficionado. That's also a lot of Shortis, soups, mac and cheese, pizzas and other items ordered.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain took notice of the paper feat.

"This is the level of dedication we're talking about," Wawa replied with a heart-eyed emoji.

What's next for the huge Wawa fan? He says he's trying to snap a selfie in front of every Wawa location.

He's sure gonna need to pump a lot of Wawa gas to get to the hundreds of locations across the chain's footprint that goes all the way down to Florida. So far, he only showed 84 selfies.

