Wawa is trying out something new at one of its Philadelphia locations -- a convenience store with no shelves.

The first-of-its-kind Wawa located at 3300 Market Street in the University City neighborhood is being used as a test location, according to Wawa. It's the only Wawa currently running under this format.

The idea is to "test of a full-service Wawa shopping experience with all items purchased digitally via the Wawa app or through in-store touch screens, with all orders fulfilled by Wawa associates," Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce told NBC10.

NBC10's newsgathering partners at the Philadelphia Business Journal were the first to report on the new Wawa concept.

The 24/7 store location located near Drexel University first opened in 2018, billed as the "newest and largest urban design prototype" of a Wawa in Philadelphia at the time, reported Drexel News. It is now something else new after being renovated over six days before reopening in late July, PBJ.com reported.

The goal of the store with no shelves is speed, Wawa said.

"This will allow busy customers to place their orders and get their purchases faster than ever – fulfilled by friendly Wawa associates," Bruce said.

Want to check it out yourself? Download your Wawa app and head over to University City.

Wawa is also planning to listen to customers and workers about the flow of the techie store.

"We’re working on gathering both customer and associate feedback to ensure we create the best experience possible," Bruce said.