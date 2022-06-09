Wawa Sets Sights on ‘Music City', Considers 40 Nashville Area Stores

Wawa plans to open its first Nashville location in 2025, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The popular Delaware County convenience store chain, which employs more than 35,000 people, is considering opening up to 40 locations in the Music City area as it continues on what CEO Chris Gheysens previously characterized as “the most aggressive growth” plan in company history.

Wawa plans to open 54 additional stores in 2022. In the coming years it looks to essentially double its store count and hit roughly 1,800 locations by 2030, Gheysens told the Philadelphia Business Journal during an interview in April.

"We are excited to expand beyond our current operating area and look forward to serving the community come 2025 and beyond," John Poplawski, vice president of real estate for Wawa, said in a statement regarding the Nashville expansion.

A site has not been announced for Wawa's first Nashville store, however suggestions can be made here.

Check out PBJ.com for a look at just how far Wawa has already expanded from its Pennsylvania roots.

