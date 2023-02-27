Looking for a summer job at the beach? You could get a free hoagie each shift while working at Wawa.

Wawa is ramping up its efforts to hire hundreds of seasonal workers for its shore point stores, including those in New Jersey and Delaware, by offering free and discounted food and other incentives to potential workers.

In total, Wawa said in a news release Monday that it hopes to hire around 1,500 new workers at more than 60 stores at the Jersey Shore, Delaware Beaches and beach towns in Maryland and Virginia.

Wawa locations in Bethany Beach, Delmar, Rehoboth Beach and Smyrna in Delaware and Avalon, Brigantine, Ocean City, Ventnor and Wildwood in New Jersey are among the stores looking for extra summer workers.

"There are many great reasons to spend the Summer with Wawa including a free Shorti every shift and an associate food menu to with deeply discounted food items available for purchase," Wawa said in its hiring push news release.

The 24/7 convenience store chain is hiring full and part-time positions starting at $15 per hour. Besides the pay and food, Wawa also promises recognition programs and "seasonal fun days." It must be what the company and summer workers call "Goose Blood."

Wawa also has programs for personal and health benefits, tuition reimbursement and 401(k) matching. "Wawa shares ownership with Associates through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP," the company said.

Maybe new workers can even be there when Hoagiefest returns.

“Summertime is an exciting time at Wawa stores. We are looking for associates who want to be part of a company known for great food and customer service, and also one with a special culture and commitment to making days a little bit brighter” Wawa sore operations director Marc Maiolino said. “Anyone who visits Wawa knows that it’s our amazing associates who create a wonderful, positive environment every day that truly makes Wawa special to our customers and communities.”

Anyone interested in working at Wawa this summer can apply on the company's website.

