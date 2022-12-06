The Philadelphia Business Journal reports Wawa increased revenue 36% last year to reclaim a spot among the 25 largest private companies in the U.S., according to Forbes.

The Delaware County-based convenience store chain lands at No. 24 on Forbes' 2022 list of America's Largest Private Companies, maintaining its standing as the top-ranked private company in Pennsylvania. It had slipped to No. 29 in the 2021 rankings.

Wawa hauled in $14.93 billion in its most recent fiscal year, according to Forbes, up from $11 billion the prior year. It is one of four Pennsylvania firms in the top 100 on this year's list and the only one headquartered in the Philadelphia area.

While Wawa still reigns supreme in the Keystone State, Pennsylvania's longstanding convenience store war looks to be heating up. Wawa's move up the Forbes list was modest when compared to cross-state rival Sheetz, which closed much of the gap between the two companies. The Altoona-based convenience store chain jumped 30 spots in the rankings from No. 67 to No. 37 after more than doubling its revenue from $5.6 billion to $11.7 billion.

