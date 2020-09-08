Wawa Thanks Teachers, School Staff With Free Coffee

Wawa wants to give educators a pick me up as a school year like no other gets underway amid coronavirus.

The popular Philadelphia-area convenience store chain is offering a free cup of coffee to teachers, faculty and school staff through the end of September to express “heartfelt thanks.”

“Enjoy free coffee on us to thank you for everything you do, especially during this challenging time, to support students this new school year,” Wawa said in a news release Tuesday.

Through Sept. 30, any school workers checking out at Wawa can just let the clerk know their profession to get a free any size coffee, Wawa said.