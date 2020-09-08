free coffee

Wawa Thanks Teachers, School Staff With Free Coffee

Wawa is thanking educators with a free cup of coffee through the end of September

By Dan Stamm

Wawa Coffee Cup Wawa Generic
NBC10 - Dan Stamm

Wawa wants to give educators a pick me up as a school year like no other gets underway amid coronavirus.

The popular Philadelphia-area convenience store chain is offering a free cup of coffee to teachers, faculty and school staff through the end of September to express “heartfelt thanks.”

“Enjoy free coffee on us to thank you for everything you do, especially during this challenging time, to support students this new school year,” Wawa said in a news release Tuesday.

New Jersey Sep 2

NJ Schools Begin Reopening With Varying Plans Amid Coronavirus

dinner at wawa Aug 20

Wawa Officially Pilots Extensive Dinner Menu With Pasta, Burgers and More

Through Sept. 30, any school workers checking out at Wawa can just let the clerk know their profession to get a free any size coffee, Wawa said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

free coffeeWawateachersthank youeducators
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us