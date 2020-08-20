dinner at wawa

Wawa Officially Pilots Extensive Dinner Menu With Pasta, Burgers and More

Wawa is bringing dinners to select stores around the Philadelphia region

By Laura Smythe – Philadelphia Business Journal

Wawa has rolled out an official widespread test run of an extensive dinner menu after months of development, the latest move from the company to grow market share and go toe-to-toe with national fast-food giants, the Philadelphia Business Journal first reported.

The piloted items — which include pot roast, pasta dishes, and burgers and fries — are trialing at select stores and become available after 4 p.m. Customers can customize the offerings via the Media-based convenience store chain’s touch screen ordering system.

Dinner options include rotisserie chicken with mac and cheese; entree platters like braised chicken, pork roast or pot roast with two side dishes; and penne or fettuccine pastas with alfredo, marinara or bolognese sauce. Pasta dishes are available with roasted chicken or vegetables, broccoli, meatballs and asiago cheese.

A burger with angus beef, cheese and the option for a side of fries is also on the menu. Wawa has labeled the dish “new and improved” since a quieter test drive of the item in February garnered mixed reviews throughout Greater Philadelphia. The updated iteration purportedly features a “lighter bun.”

