Wawa Is Bringing Burgers to Every Store and Giving Away Free Burgers for a Year

You can now order a burger any way you like at at all of Wawa's 920 stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Wawa is releasing its burger on every store across the Philadelphia region and beyond. To mark the occasion of them taking on the fast-food giants, the convenience store chain is offering free burgers for an entire year.

The burger giveaway is part of Wawa’s push into becoming not only a breakfast, lunch or late-night option, but also a dinner go-to.

“Wawa is excited to launch our new dinner platform in 2021 with the burger becoming the first dinner item to roll out across all stores,” Wawa Chief Product Marketing Officer Mike Sherlock said. “Burger festivities are designed to give customers a taste of the new product and drive excitement for a new line of fresh, quality and convenient options at dinner time.”

The customizable all-natural Angus burgers are already the top seller at the recently opened drive-thru locations in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and South Jersey, the company said in a news release. Burgers are now on the menu at all 920 Wawa stores.

Besides giving away a year’s worth of burgers (the sign-up ends on Friday), the company is also handing out “I Burger Wawa” gift packs featuring a T-shirt and $25 gift card through radio station giveaways.

So how do you top your burger?

