UPS Looks to Hire 7K Seasonal Workers in Philadelphia Area

UPS is looking to hire 7,000 workers for seasonal jobs in the Philadelphia region as a supply chain crisis intersects with a high demand for deliveries during the busy holiday season, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The jobs are needed across UPS's five local locations in South Philadelphia, Philadelphia International Airport, West Chester, Horsham and Lawnside, New Jersey.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The seasonal positions included package handlers and personal vehicle delivery drivers, which allows workers to deliver packages using their own cars.

UPS has begun its hiring push, and seasonal workers are with the company until about the second week in January, but many typically stay on longer. About one third of those who join UPS (NYSE: UPS) as seasonal workers transition to full-time roles, said Lucia Peyton, director of human resources.

Read more about UPS's latest hiring push at PBJ.com.

Get all your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.