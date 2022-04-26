recall alert

Turkey Hill Recalls Popular Ice Cream Flavor Over Peanut Concerns

According to an FDA recall alert, Turkey Hill recalled some 48-ounce containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream 'because the product may contain undeclared peanuts'

By Dan Stamm

Recalled 48-ounce container of Turkey Hill Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream
FDA

Check your freezer. Turkey Hill has recalled some containers of its popular Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream due to peanut concerns.

The Lancaster County ice cream maker recalled select 48-ounce containers of the Chocolate Marshmallow ice cream "because the product may contain undeclared peanuts," according a recall alert posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered by a consumer who contacted Turkey Hill that select containers of Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream may have been inadvertently filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream during production," the recall alert said.

The scope of the recall, which was announced last Thursday, is narrow.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The recalled products are limited to 385 containers... and may have been purchased by consumers between 4/14/2022 and 4/19/2022," the recall alert said.

The containers have a UPC code of "020735420935" and a sell-by-date of 03/02/2023 listed on the bottom of the containers.

No illnesses have been reported at this point, the FDA said.

Business

Old City 22 hours ago

Old City's National Museum of American Jewish History Reopening After 2 Years

marijuana Apr 21

Recreational Marijuana Becomes Legal in New Jersey

Stores have been told to remove any remaining containers, the FDA said.

"Consumers who have purchased the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Turkey Hill Dairy at 1-800-MY-DAIRY (1-800-693-2479)," the recall alert said.

This article tagged under:

recall alertLancaster CountyIce Creamturkey hill
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us