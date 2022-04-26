Turkey Hill Recalls Popular Ice Cream Flavor Over Peanut Concerns

Check your freezer. Turkey Hill has recalled some containers of its popular Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream due to peanut concerns.

The Lancaster County ice cream maker recalled select 48-ounce containers of the Chocolate Marshmallow ice cream "because the product may contain undeclared peanuts," according a recall alert posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered by a consumer who contacted Turkey Hill that select containers of Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream may have been inadvertently filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream during production," the recall alert said.

The scope of the recall, which was announced last Thursday, is narrow.

"The recalled products are limited to 385 containers... and may have been purchased by consumers between 4/14/2022 and 4/19/2022," the recall alert said.

The containers have a UPC code of "020735420935" and a sell-by-date of 03/02/2023 listed on the bottom of the containers.

No illnesses have been reported at this point, the FDA said.

Stores have been told to remove any remaining containers, the FDA said.

"Consumers who have purchased the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Turkey Hill Dairy at 1-800-MY-DAIRY (1-800-693-2479)," the recall alert said.