These Are the Most Popular Airbnb Listings in, Near Philadelphia

The most popular Airbnb rentals within a short drive of Philadelphia include an Instagram-able 'Pretty in Pink' house in the city, a distinct mid-century home with a wavy roof just across the Delaware River, and a Miami-esque villa in the Poconos, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.
The uniqueness of some Airbnb properties make them highly coveted for a short-term stay and double as passive income for the owner.
In Philadelphia, the median monthly revenue for people who listed properties on Airbnb or Vrbo over the last 12 months was $2,094, according to AirDNA, which tracks data on short-term rentals. That includes a 96% increase from $1,283 in January to $2,516 in July. During the peak summer travel month, occupancy rates reached 68% in the city and average daily rates were $172.
For short-term vacation destinations a drive away from the city, the numbers were much higher.
Here are some of the most popular Airbnb listings in and near Philadelphia right now:
"The Wave Lambertville", iconic mid-century home
Location: Lambertville, New Jersey
Rate: $552 per night
Size: Three bedrooms, four bathrooms
Location: Allentown
Rate: $416 per night
Size: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms
Location: Philadelphia (North Philadelphia near Temple University)
Rate: $267 per night
Size: Four bedrooms, two bathrooms
Modern home with private pool in Rehoboth Beach
Location: Rehoboth Beach
Rate: $750 per night
Size: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms
Super chic/modern condo with stunning ocean views
Location: Atlantic City
Rate: $108 per night
Size: One bed, one bath
