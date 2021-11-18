The Biggest Federal Donuts Location Yet Has Opened in Center City

Federal Donuts, the popular doughnut and fried chicken concept from James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Solomonov, opened its 10th location on Wednesday with the debut of a new store in the Art Museum area, reported the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The outpost at 1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway is the largest one yet from the brand, taking up 1,600 square feet on the ground floor of The Terrace on 18th apartment complex from real estate developer Pearl Properties. The building was formerly home to the Embassy Suites hotel.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

FedNuts Parkway offers 33 indoor seats and 18 outdoor seats that are on the brand’s first patio, which will soon be heated for winter al fresco dining, PBJ.com reported. The shop, which features high ceilings and marble floors, is next to the newly opened Victory Brewing Co. Taphouse located in space previously occupied by T.G.I. Fridays.

The menu at the new Federal Donuts includes the brand’s “classics” line of doughnuts including old fashioned glazed, dark chocolate glazed and chocolate old fashioned. The fall “fancy donut” lineup includes pumpkin spice latte, chocolate s’mores, caramel apple cheesecake, blueberry vanilla bean, and banana maple.

PBJ.com has a slideshow of what the new FedNuts location looks like inside and out.

Get the latest business news from NBC10's partner at the Philadelphia Business Journal.