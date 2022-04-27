Temple Plans to Develop New Buildings on Campus, Expand Athletic Facilities

As Temple University embarks on its first major fundraising campaign since 2009, President Jason Wingard has a long list of priorities – including development of at least three new buildings on the school's North Philadelphia campus, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

After taking the reins of the region's largest university by enrollment in July, Wingard said fundraising and resource development will be a focus of his tenure. Temple's last major fundraising effort wrapped up in 2009 with the Access to Excellence campaign, led by former president Ann Weaver Hart, raising $380 million.

Wingard hasn't yet set a fundraising goal for the new campaign but said he doesn't want to get "too aggressive."

"We haven't been in the practice of having financial campaigns, capital campaigns, at Temple University the way most have at other universities where they're recurring constantly," he said. The University of Pennsylvania, for example, wrapped up a $5.4 billion fundraising campaign in October and Villanova University brought in tens of millions of dollars in gifts in the last few months alone.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read more about the fundraising and development plans at PBJ.com.

Get all your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.