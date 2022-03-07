TB12, a health and wellness company co-founded by recently retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, has come to Philadelphia, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Vincera Institute, a specialty medical center that focuses on core health and treating core injuries, is teaming up with the company the seven-time Super Bowl champion launched in 2013 with his longtime body coach and business partner Alex Guererro.

Under the partnership, TB12 body coaches will serve clients — beginning Monday — at the Vincera Institute's Navy Yard medical office in South Philadelphia.

Financial terms of the alliance are being kept confidential, PBJ.com reports.

TB12 isn't planning to stop with its fourth location in Philly. John Burns, CEO of TB12, told PBJ.com that "we want to reach more people globally."

