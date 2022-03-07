South Philadelphia

Tom Brady's TB12 Health, Wellness Company Expands to Philly

The Vincera Institute partnership is TB12's fourth location. The company already operates performance and recovery centers in Massachusetts and Florida

By John George - Philadelphia Business Journal

NBC Universal, Inc.

TB12, a health and wellness company co-founded by recently retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, has come to Philadelphia, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Vincera Institute, a specialty medical center that focuses on core health and treating core injuries, is teaming up with the company the seven-time Super Bowl champion launched in 2013 with his longtime body coach and business partner Alex Guererro.

Under the partnership, TB12 body coaches will serve clients — beginning Monday — at the Vincera Institute's Navy Yard medical office in South Philadelphia.

Tom Brady Feb 23

Tom Brady to Star in Road Trip Comedy Movie With Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and More

Tom Brady Feb 21

Five Intriguing Destinations for Tom Brady If He Decides to Play Football in 2022

Financial terms of the alliance are being kept confidential, PBJ.com reports.

TB12 isn't planning to stop with its fourth location in Philly. John Burns, CEO of TB12, told PBJ.com that "we want to reach more people globally."

Keep up with all your business news with the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

South PhiladelphiaTom Bradynavy yardtb12Vincera Institute
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us