What to Know A voluntary recall by Flower Foods Inc. now includes several of iconic Philadelphia brand Tastykake's Krimpets flavors.

The recall is "due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire," according to an amended notice from the FDA.

Customers shouldn't eat the Krimpets and can either dispose of the products or return the cakes for a refund.

Check your Tastykake Krimpets before you take a bite -- even the beloved butterscotch variety.

Flowers Foods, Inc. has expanded its voluntarily recall of several Tastykake varieties "due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire," according to a recall alert posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week.

This expanded recall adds to an earlier recall of some of the Philadelphia brand's cupcake varieties that NBC10 alerted you to last week.

"The recall was initiated following notification by a vendor of the possible contamination in a supplied ingredient and is being amended following additional notification from the vendor," the FDA said last week.

The added recalled items include:

Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets 12 oz. (6-2ct) and Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets 2 oz. (2ct) (Inner packages sold individually) with "enjoy by" dates of Nov. 24 and Dec. 1.

Tastykake Creme Filled Krimpets 14.25 oz. (6-2ct) with "enjoy by" dates of Nov. 20, 24 and 27.

Tastykake Jelly Krimpets 12 oz. (6-2ct) with "enjoy by" dates of Nov. 22, 25 and 29.

Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets (Club Pack) 24 oz. (12-2ct) with "enjoy by" dates of Nov. 24 and Dec. 1.

Tastykake 3ct Butterscotch Krimpets 3 oz. (3ct) with "enjoy by" dates of Nov. 27, Dec. 1 and 8.

Tastykake 3ct Jelly Krimpets 3 oz. (3ct) with "enjoy by" date of Nov. 25

The recalled cakes were distributed in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. No injuries have been reported.

Customers shouldn't eat the cupcakes.

Here is what they should do, according to the recall alert:

"Affected product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers."

Click here for full recall details, including UPC codes for the recalled products.