Target to Close Center City Store. Here's Why

Target has plans to shutter its Center City store within the next two months, just seven years after the big-box retailer opened the location.

As first reported by NBC10 newsgathering partner, the Philadelphia Business Journal, the company plans to close the 19,000-square-foot store -- located at 1128 Chestnut Street -- on May 13, due to "several years of declining performance."

Kayla Castañeda, a spokesperson for the Minnesota-based retail giant, said in a statement to NBC10 that the closure comes after years of trying to improve performance at that location.

"The decision to close one of our stores isn’t something we take lightly," she said in a statement. "It’s an action we take only after multiple years of working to improve performance."

Castañeda also said that about 45 employees at the store would be offered the opportunity to work at nearby Target locations. Target still operates stores at 19th and Chestnut streets in Center City; South Broad and Washington streets in South Philadelphia; and North 6th and Spring Garden streets.

