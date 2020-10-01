Stephen Starr's Flagship Continental Restaurant and Martini Bar in Old City Set to Close

Philadelphia restaurant mogul Stephen Starr's iconic flagship location Continental Restaurant and Martini Bar in Old City is closing indefinitely amid fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, Starr confirmed to the Business Journal on Thursday morning.

The last day of operations for the 138 Market St. concept is Saturday. The restaurant, a diner-inspired eatery serving global eclectic fare, is the birthplace of the Starr Restaurants brand. It launched in 1995.

Starr said the closure is "not necessarily permanent" and just for a while as the brand figures out what to do with the restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Covid-19 restrictions in place in Philadelphia, Starr said Continental Restaurant and Martini Bar can only accommodate about 45 people.

“It’s too small of a restaurant to be restricted in its seating, so we can't break even with the way it’s structured,” he said in an interview. “With the outside we were able to, but the cold weather’s coming and it won’t make it.”

Starr Restaurant Group operates nearly 40 restaurants, including popular Philadelphia establishments such as Parc, El Vez and Buddakan. The company continues to operate The Continental Midtown at 1801 Chestnut St. An Atlantic City outpost of the Continental brand is closed until further notice.

