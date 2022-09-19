St. Joe's to Explore Sale of Real Estate at New University City Campus

Saint Joseph's University will consolidate its newly acquired University City campus and explore the sale of surplus real estate, interim president Cheryl McConnell said in a Friday email to the university community.

The school, which acquired the 24-acre campus in its recent merger with the University of the Sciences, will move all first-year housing and coursework to the Hawk Hill campus straddling West Philadelphia and Lower Merion in fall 2023, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The school will gradually transition all undergraduate operations to Hawk Hill over the next few years.

In University City, McConnell said the school will consolidate into the southwest side of the former USciences campus to open up the possibility of transactions "including sale of select buildings, sale of multiple buildings, and sale of land with long-term lease backs."

McConnell added that the University City campus at 43rd Street and Woodland Avenue will "remain our hub" for graduate health science-related research, programs, and students.

